Neo Hits Market Capitalization of $922.48 Million (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. Neo has a total market capitalization of $922.48 million and approximately $237.31 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Neo has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Neo coin can currently be purchased for about $13.08 or 0.00110448 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinnest, Huobi, Livecoin and Cobinhood.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008458 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $239.24 or 0.02020557 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00083894 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00192168 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000900 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000172 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000168 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Neo

Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official website is neo.org. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Neo

Neo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, DragonEX, Koinex, OTCBTC, ZB.COM, BCEX, Allcoin, Bittrex, TDAX, Bitbns, Kucoin, Ovis, CoinEx, Bibox, Gate.io, LBank, Liquid, BigONE, CoinBene, COSS, Tidebit, Bitinka, Upbit, Huobi, Cryptopia, Bitfinex, CoinEgg, BitForex, BitMart, Binance, OKEx, Exrates, Coinrail, Switcheo Network, Coinnest, Livecoin, HitBTC and Cobinhood. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

