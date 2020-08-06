Netbox Coin (NBX) Hits Market Cap of $2.05 Million

Netbox Coin (CURRENCY:NBX) traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. Netbox Coin has a market capitalization of $2.05 million and approximately $98,345.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Netbox Coin has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Netbox Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0270 or 0.00000230 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, P2PB2B and STEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.99 or 0.00758191 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $261.74 or 0.02229939 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008546 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00008430 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00005854 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Netbox Coin Coin Profile

NBX is a coin. Its launch date was February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 76,177,352 coins and its circulating supply is 76,067,224 coins. Netbox Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Netbox Coin is netbox.global. Netbox Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@netboxglobal.

Buying and Selling Netbox Coin

Netbox Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, P2PB2B and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netbox Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Netbox Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Netbox Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

