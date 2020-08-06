NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Earns “Buy” Rating from Nomura

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Nomura in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $538.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Nomura’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $450.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $439.00 to $464.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Cfra lifted their target price on NetEase from $380.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $440.67.

NTES traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $482.03. 35,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 749,620. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $448.18 and its 200 day moving average is $372.07. NetEase has a 52 week low of $209.47 and a 52 week high of $503.27.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The technology company reported $32.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.51 by $28.66. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 37.00%. On average, analysts expect that NetEase will post 15.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AXA increased its holdings in NetEase by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 16,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 7,446 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,987,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 22,561.1% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. 46.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

