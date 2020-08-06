Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) Short Interest Down 18.2% in July

Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 269,900 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the July 15th total of 329,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 968,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of STIM traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,052,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,979. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.47. Neuronetics has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $12.20. The company has a market cap of $65.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.10. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 75.27% and a negative net margin of 63.77%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Neuronetics will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Neuronetics by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 6,447 shares in the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Neuronetics by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 9,681 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Neuronetics by 105.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 15,324 shares in the last quarter. 65.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair cut Neuronetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.75.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

