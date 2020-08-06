Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Price Target Increased to $165.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its price target lifted by analysts at SVB Leerink from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on NVRO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nevro from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Nevro in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up from $137.00) on shares of Nevro in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer started coverage on Nevro in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Nevro from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nevro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.85.

NYSE NVRO opened at $137.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.66 and a beta of 0.94. Nevro has a twelve month low of $60.85 and a twelve month high of $148.05. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.38 and a 200 day moving average of $120.62.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.44. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 40.67% and a negative net margin of 21.36%. Equities analysts predict that Nevro will post -3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $129,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Nevro by 148.6% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Nevro during the third quarter worth $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nevro by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nevro during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Nevro during the first quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

