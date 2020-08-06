New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. Acquires New Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 64,713 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,405,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,250.0% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 58.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 202.5% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 102.6% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $2,274,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,378,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,911,012. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nora Denzel sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.75, for a total transaction of $5,906,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,659,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 536,000 shares of company stock worth $31,288,180. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMD traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,849,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,584,648. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.43 and a 52 week high of $86.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.29.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $67.50 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.78.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

