New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. Buys 1,608 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,070 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Visa by 4.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,495,717 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,430,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,525 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Visa by 6.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,881,462 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,525,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,002 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 0.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,319,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,273,812,000 after purchasing an additional 116,273 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 1.9% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 13,171,726 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,122,228,000 after acquiring an additional 243,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Visa by 3.0% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,927,768 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,762,092,000 after acquiring an additional 320,352 shares in the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on V. Nomura Securities lowered their target price on Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Visa from $203.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.48.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total value of $5,017,400.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.50, for a total value of $1,361,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,090 shares in the company, valued at $26,469,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,979 shares of company stock worth $10,045,346. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $2.69 on Thursday, hitting $198.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 653,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,044,443. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.01. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $214.17. The company has a market capitalization of $379.24 billion, a PE ratio of 37.20, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.06%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

