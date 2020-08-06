New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. Buys New Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 105,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $14,248,000. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 3.6% of New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 255,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,594,000 after acquiring an additional 12,532 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $7,879,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 14.7% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 970.8% during the first quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bank raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $139.13. 222,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,668,810. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.27. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.95 and a 52-week high of $138.80.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.