New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,031 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 44.0% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,672 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1,199.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,563,878 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $281,226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289,573 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 8.5% during the first quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 60,465 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% during the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 106,753 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $9,760,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 182,229 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $14,380,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on ABT. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.13.

ABT stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $101.75. The company had a trading volume of 162,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,723,333. The company has a market capitalization of $178.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.81. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $102.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $2,254,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,496,102. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $79,212.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,626,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,017,028. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

