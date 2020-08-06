New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. Has $5.10 Million Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 25,873.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,747 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.3% of New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 200.0% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,072,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,748,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $92.55. The company had a trading volume of 391,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,518,571. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $101.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.56. The stock has a market cap of $136.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 179.78%. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.