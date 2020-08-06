New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. Has $5.31 Million Stock Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1,472.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,448 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,512 shares during the quarter. Paypal accounts for 1.3% of New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $5,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delaney Dennis R boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 0.7% during the second quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 10,062 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 4.5% during the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 7.1% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,577 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 0.7% during the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 11,091 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $204.11. 381,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,107,143. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $204.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.08.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.46. Paypal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total value of $3,603,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,108,272.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.68, for a total transaction of $1,743,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,886 shares in the company, valued at $17,409,120.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,203 shares of company stock worth $15,942,755. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Paypal from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Paypal from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Paypal from $190.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Paypal from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Paypal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.36.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

