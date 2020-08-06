New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 49,500 shares during the quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VGT. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 345.5% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 98 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 166.0% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 135.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter.

VGT stock traded up $3.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $308.20. 24,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,044,014. The business has a 50 day moving average of $281.78 and a 200-day moving average of $252.73. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $179.45 and a 52-week high of $305.20.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

