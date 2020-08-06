New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. Purchases 13,061 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,061 shares during the period. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 8,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12,193.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 99,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 98,526 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 40,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 7,270 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 52,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 900,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,557,000 after purchasing an additional 41,461 shares during the last quarter.

SPDW stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.24. The stock had a trading volume of 119,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,520,041. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.35. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $20.27 and a 52-week high of $31.78.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

