New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. Takes Position in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Docusign by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,473,000 after purchasing an additional 61,824 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Docusign by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 90,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,738,000 after purchasing an additional 11,761 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Docusign in the 4th quarter worth about $2,242,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Docusign by 26,066.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 19,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Docusign by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 484,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,889,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DOCU. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Docusign from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Docusign from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Docusign from $150.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Docusign from $90.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Docusign stock traded down $10.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $215.44. 211,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,583,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Docusign Inc has a fifty-two week low of $43.13 and a fifty-two week high of $229.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.03 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $191.19 and its 200-day moving average is $122.27.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Docusign had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 29.36%. The company had revenue of $297.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Docusign Inc will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 64,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total value of $12,198,198.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 41,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.85, for a total transaction of $5,058,480.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 217,481 shares in the company, valued at $26,500,059.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 248,534 shares of company stock worth $40,460,572 over the last quarter. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

