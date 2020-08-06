NexgenRx (CVE:NXG) Stock Price Down 15%

NexgenRx Inc. (CVE:NXG) shares traded down 15% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 26,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.00.

NexgenRx Company Profile (CVE:NXG)

NexgenRx Inc administers, adjudicates, and pays drug, dental, and other extended health-care claims for the beneficiaries of health benefit plans in Canada. It offers prescription drug claims; dental claims; and claims for extended health benefits, as well as provides a health care spending account that offers an amount of money to an individual to pay for health or dental benefits.

