NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:NREF) Issues Q4 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:NREF) updated its fourth quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.46-0.50 for the period. NexPoint Real Estate Finance also updated its Q3 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.38-0.42 EPS.

NASDAQ:NREF opened at $15.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.78. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a twelve month low of $6.34 and a twelve month high of $19.50.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:NREF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 million.

NREF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised NexPoint Real Estate Finance from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st.

In related news, President James D. Dondero acquired 8,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.89 per share, for a total transaction of $90,071.19. Also, President James D. Dondero acquired 12,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.17 per share, for a total transaction of $208,593.00. Insiders have bought a total of 40,553 shares of company stock worth $543,075 in the last ninety days.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and alternative structured financings in commercial real estate properties, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

