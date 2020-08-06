NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:NREF) Updates Q3 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:NREF) updated its third quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.38-0.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.40. NexPoint Real Estate Finance also updated its Q4 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.46-0.50 EPS.

NREF has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James raised shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Get NexPoint Real Estate Finance alerts:

NREF stock opened at $15.32 on Thursday. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 52 week low of $6.34 and a 52 week high of $19.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.78.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:NREF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 million.

In related news, President James D. Dondero purchased 8,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.89 per share, with a total value of $90,071.19. Also, President James D. Dondero purchased 7,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.06 per share, with a total value of $78,172.08. Insiders have purchased 40,553 shares of company stock valued at $543,075 in the last ninety days.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and alternative structured financings in commercial real estate properties, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

See Also: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.