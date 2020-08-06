Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Benchmark

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Benchmark from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 50.41% from the stock’s current price.

NXST has been the topic of several other reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nexstar Media Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.75.

Shares of NASDAQ NXST opened at $86.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Nexstar Media Group has a 1 year low of $43.37 and a 1 year high of $133.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.68.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.85. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $914.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group will post 13.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 3,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $258,144.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,727,221.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,875 shares in the company, valued at $287,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,657 shares of company stock worth $1,164,589. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 265.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

