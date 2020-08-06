NEXT Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $171,917.00 (NET)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 6th. In the last week, NEXT has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. One NEXT token can now be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00004376 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbit and Livecoin. NEXT has a total market cap of $20.80 million and approximately $171,917.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NEXT Profile

NET is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2013. NEXT’s total supply is 116,503,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,491,818 tokens. The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET.

NEXT Token Trading

NEXT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

