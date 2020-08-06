Nibble (NBXC) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $23.00

Nibble (CURRENCY:NBXC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 6th. One Nibble coin can currently be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Nibble has traded 23.2% lower against the dollar. Nibble has a market capitalization of $1,183.97 and approximately $23.00 worth of Nibble was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nibble alerts:

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000467 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00045744 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000026 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000078 BTC.

bitcoin2network (B2N) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000083 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PyrexCoin (PYX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nibble Coin Profile

Nibble is a coin. Nibble’s total supply is 2,204,150 coins and its circulating supply is 204,150 coins. The official website for Nibble is www.nibble-nibble.com.

Nibble Coin Trading

Nibble can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nibble directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nibble should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nibble using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nibble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nibble and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.