Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) PT Raised to $265.00

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $195.00 to $265.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.77% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NICE. Wedbush increased their price objective on Nice from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup upgraded Nice from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Nice from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nice from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Nice from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.00.

NASDAQ NICE traded up $15.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $225.02. 28,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,359. The company has a 50 day moving average of $196.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Nice has a 52-week low of $110.59 and a 52-week high of $210.91. The firm has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.95, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.80.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Nice had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $395.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Nice’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nice will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Willingdon Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Nice during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Nice by 237.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Nice by 149.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Nice by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nice during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. 52.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

