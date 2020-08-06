Nimiq (NIM) Trading 7.3% Higher This Week

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 6th. Nimiq has a total market capitalization of $43.12 million and approximately $2.32 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nimiq coin can now be bought for about $0.0068 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha, LATOKEN, Trade Satoshi and HitBTC. In the last week, Nimiq has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,865.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $396.98 or 0.03345782 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $314.37 or 0.02649569 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.76 or 0.00503686 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.37 or 0.00795354 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010743 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.99 or 0.00825899 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00060515 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00017760 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Nimiq

Nimiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 7,155,072,355 coins and its circulating supply is 6,329,072,355 coins. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network.

Buying and Selling Nimiq

Nimiq can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, HitBTC, Trade Satoshi and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

