Niobio Cash Hits Market Capitalization of $35,459.74 (NBR)

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded 20.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. Niobio Cash has a total market cap of $35,459.74 and $2.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Niobio Cash has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Niobio Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Niobio Cash alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000041 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000017 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 47.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash Profile

NBR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 2nd, 2017. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 140,803,743 coins. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Niobio Cash’s official website is niobiocash.org/en.

Niobio Cash Coin Trading

Niobio Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobio Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Niobio Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Niobio Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Niobio Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.