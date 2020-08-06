NIX Price Reaches $0.17 on Exchanges (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 60.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. Over the last seven days, NIX has traded up 113.6% against the US dollar. One NIX coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00001478 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $33.94, $7.50, $18.94 and $10.39. NIX has a total market capitalization of $7.54 million and $471,991.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,800.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $395.75 or 0.03353736 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.16 or 0.02628418 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.18 or 0.00501551 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.03 or 0.00805320 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010794 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.28 or 0.00798954 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00060181 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00017506 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000030 BTC.

NIX Profile

NIX (NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 43,245,163 coins. The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform. NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io. The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NIX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

