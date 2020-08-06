Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) Price Target Raised to $26.00

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $24.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.34% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Nlight from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine cut Nlight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. TheStreet raised Nlight from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Nlight from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Nlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.29.

LASR opened at $23.78 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.70. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $907.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.63 and a beta of 2.72. Nlight has a 12-month low of $9.03 and a 12-month high of $26.48.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Nlight had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. On average, analysts predict that Nlight will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Nlight news, CTO Robert Martinsen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total value of $32,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 37,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $811,203.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 26,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $593,084.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,614 shares of company stock worth $1,023,929 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LASR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Nlight in the first quarter worth about $379,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Nlight by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nlight by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Nlight by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 296,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,008,000 after buying an additional 30,454 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nlight by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the period. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It also produces optical fiber products. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

