NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Shares Acquired by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,453,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,744,200 shares during the quarter. NN makes up 1.5% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned about 8.08% of NN worth $16,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of NN by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of NN by 8.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of NN by 23.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in NN by 48.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 7,523 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in NN by 62.1% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 20,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 7,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. BidaskClub raised NN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd.

NNBR stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.66. The company had a trading volume of 5,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.60. NN, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $10.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.06. The company has a market capitalization of $256.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 3.38.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $199.75 million during the quarter. NN had a positive return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 32.92%. On average, equities analysts predict that NN, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, South America, and internationally. It operates through Autocam Precision Components Group and Precision Engineered Products Group segments.

