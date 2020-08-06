NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Acquires 21,054 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 638,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,054 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned 0.11% of Emerson Electric worth $39,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 70.7% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 150.0% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 71.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. TheStreet upgraded Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Cowen upgraded Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.40.

In other Emerson Electric news, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $341,668.11. Also, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $42,779.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,851,972.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR traded up $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $65.15. 74,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,452,572. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.58. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $37.75 and a 52-week high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 11.39%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 54.20%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.