NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Boosts Stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 71.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 233,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,393 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned approximately 0.07% of Kimberly Clark worth $32,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,743,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 815,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,287,000 after purchasing an additional 401,292 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3,178.8% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 357,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 346,237 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,672,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,841,000 after purchasing an additional 285,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 991,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,758,000 after purchasing an additional 261,621 shares in the last quarter. 71.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly Clark stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $156.47. 56,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,583,712. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12-month low of $110.66 and a 12-month high of $156.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $53.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.62.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 1,319.56%. Kimberly Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 62.12%.

In other news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 4,679 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $650,381.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,927,377. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total transaction of $1,311,404.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,065.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,057 shares of company stock worth $3,695,606. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $149.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Kimberly Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.10.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

