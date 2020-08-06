NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Boosts Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 84.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 816,051 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373,553 shares during the period. Veeva Systems makes up about 1.3% of NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned about 0.55% of Veeva Systems worth $191,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 26.9% during the second quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth $627,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.7% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth $8,361,000. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total transaction of $176,597.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares in the company, valued at $176,597.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total transaction of $541,927.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,823,514.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,428 shares of company stock worth $17,809,053. Corporate insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VEEV shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, May 29th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $167.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.00.

Shares of VEEV stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $271.04. 33,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,046. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.44, a P/E/G ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.98. Veeva Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $118.11 and a 12-month high of $273.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $337.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.10 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 26.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

