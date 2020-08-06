NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Buys 72,914 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 55.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 204,778 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,914 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $36,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 48,490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,441,000 after acquiring an additional 18,350 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 478.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,153 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its holdings in Danaher by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 71,557 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,904,000 after buying an additional 5,920 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 7,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.42, for a total value of $1,516,902.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,763.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 37,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.09, for a total transaction of $6,084,785.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,347.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 498,929 shares of company stock valued at $94,446,919 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.73.

Danaher stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $205.68. 125,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,425,483. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $119.60 and a 12-month high of $207.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $145.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.08.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. Danaher had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

