NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Buys 74,627 Shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 885,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,627 shares during the quarter. Anthem comprises approximately 1.6% of NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned about 0.35% of Anthem worth $232,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in Anthem during the second quarter worth $505,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 30.3% in the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the first quarter valued at about $2,884,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 35.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 2.0% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 86.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 18,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total value of $5,042,044.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,665,999.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.26, for a total value of $312,152.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,013,899.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,465 shares of company stock valued at $5,667,815 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ANTM traded down $4.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $271.55. 76,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249,076. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $67.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.95. Anthem Inc has a fifty-two week low of $171.03 and a fifty-two week high of $309.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $265.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.32.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.77 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $29.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.37 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.64 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Anthem Inc will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ANTM. ValuEngine cut shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Anthem from $362.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.50.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

