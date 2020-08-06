NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Grows Stock Holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $29,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST raised its holdings in Accenture by 307.4% in the second quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 1,100,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $236,192,000 after acquiring an additional 830,000 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Accenture by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,738,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $283,864,000 after buying an additional 718,170 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Accenture by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,864,138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $467,599,000 after buying an additional 503,400 shares in the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC grew its position in Accenture by 8,128.4% in the 1st quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 448,944 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $73,295,000 after buying an additional 443,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 1,162.0% in the 1st quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 445,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $72,732,000 after buying an additional 410,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

ACN traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $230.93. 63,959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,599,999. The company has a market cap of $145.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Accenture Plc has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $229.40.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. Accenture had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $216.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.44.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,501 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.27, for a total transaction of $530,887.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,109,551.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,125 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total value of $238,668.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,937,579.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,847 shares of company stock worth $3,710,958. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

