NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $110.75 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,374,608 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 56,665 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 0.7% of NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned 0.06% of Cisco Systems worth $110,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth $32,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 238.0% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. 71.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSCO traded up $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $47.77. 1,240,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,356,592. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.15. The firm has a market cap of $201.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.96. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $53.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $255,893.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,455.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSCO. Nomura raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

