NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $121.07 Million Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 737,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Eli Lilly And Co comprises about 0.8% of NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned 0.08% of Eli Lilly And Co worth $121,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the first quarter worth $15,713,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 1st quarter worth $23,711,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 162.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.94, for a total transaction of $2,769,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,459,919.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.69, for a total value of $2,199,352.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,132,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,858,084,615.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 555,236 shares of company stock worth $91,393,391 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly And Co stock traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $152.89. 123,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,939,571. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1 year low of $101.36 and a 1 year high of $170.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.93.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 183.80% and a net margin of 24.48%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim raised Eli Lilly And Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research reduced their target price on Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $156.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly And Co presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.58.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.