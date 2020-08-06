NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $191.46 Million Holdings in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its holdings in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,379,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 217,247 shares during the period. Solaredge Technologies comprises approximately 1.3% of NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned approximately 2.78% of Solaredge Technologies worth $191,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Solaredge Technologies by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,879,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $317,615,000 after buying an additional 248,034 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank increased its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 23.7% in the first quarter. Swedbank now owns 3,069,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $251,291,000 after purchasing an additional 588,783 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the first quarter valued at $117,308,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 737,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 685,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,155,000 after purchasing an additional 30,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

SEDG traded down $9.39 on Thursday, hitting $206.67. 73,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,000. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $62.37 and a 12 month high of $221.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.64, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.82.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.26. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $331.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Solaredge Technologies’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $151.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $128.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $196.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.00.

In other Solaredge Technologies news, VP Lior Handelsman sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.65, for a total transaction of $977,568.90. Also, CFO Ronen Faier sold 23,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.70, for a total value of $3,148,104.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,413,021.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,263 shares of company stock valued at $8,961,154. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

