NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Lowers Stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lowered its stake in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,545 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $28,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 437,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,524,000 after purchasing an additional 114,751 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 31.5% during the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.9% during the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 4,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 913.0% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 124.8% during the first quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 9,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $255.55. 66,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,464,553. American Tower Corp has a 52 week low of $174.32 and a 52 week high of $272.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.77. The company has a market cap of $112.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.44.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.99). American Tower had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.92%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th. KeyCorp cut shares of American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.54.

In other American Tower news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 6,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total value of $1,533,190.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,120 shares in the company, valued at $8,838,643.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $233,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,485.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,554 shares of company stock valued at $3,663,261. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

