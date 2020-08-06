NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Purchases 368,335 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 740,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368,335 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned approximately 0.05% of AbbVie worth $72,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 200.0% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $0.70 on Thursday, hitting $92.55. 391,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,518,571. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $101.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 179.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,072,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,748,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research raised AbbVie from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $96.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

