NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Raises Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 877,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,522 shares during the quarter. Moody’s makes up about 1.6% of NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned 0.47% of Moody’s worth $241,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCO. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 941.7% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 42.4% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 132.4% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moody’s stock traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $279.34. The company had a trading volume of 25,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,639. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $164.19 and a 1 year high of $296.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $51.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.84.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.55. Moody’s had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 207.04%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.02%.

MCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $278.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $258.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.75.

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 17,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.94, for a total transaction of $4,516,528.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,053,112.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.01, for a total transaction of $439,515.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,356,972.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,227 shares of company stock valued at $14,393,165. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

