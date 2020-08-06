NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Raises Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 880,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 261,364 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned approximately 0.07% of Gilead Sciences worth $67,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 917,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,650,000 after acquiring an additional 78,152 shares in the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 237.4% in the 1st quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 17,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 12,644 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 198,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $68.83. The company had a trading volume of 539,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,878,029. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.89 and a twelve month high of $85.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -286.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). Gilead Sciences had a positive return on equity of 33.59% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, April 13th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.68.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

