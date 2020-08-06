NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 53,713 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 240,689 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 53,713 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned approximately 0.09% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $69,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,947 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,336 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 383.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 9,757 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,160 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,336,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VRTX stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $273.29. The company had a trading volume of 59,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.72. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $165.23 and a twelve month high of $306.08. The company has a market capitalization of $70.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.63.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VRTX. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $295.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $263.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $277.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.81.

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 94,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.47, for a total value of $26,751,063.90. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 65,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,435,754.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 1,941 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.28, for a total value of $540,141.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,308,604.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 146,239 shares of company stock valued at $41,601,429. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

