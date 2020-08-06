Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Receives “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.11% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Nomad Foods in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Nomad Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of Nomad Foods stock opened at $23.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Nomad Foods has a twelve month low of $14.08 and a twelve month high of $23.86.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $682.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.04 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Nomad Foods will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Nomad Foods by 25.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,897,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375,054 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Nomad Foods by 17.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,483,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,506 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Nomad Foods by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,475,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,871,000 after purchasing an additional 5,222,559 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in Nomad Foods by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 7,606,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Nomad Foods by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,037,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,427,000 after purchasing an additional 360,147 shares during the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

