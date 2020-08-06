North American Management Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

North American Management Corp cut its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for 2.8% of North American Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. North American Management Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $17,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in Danaher by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in Danaher by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 36.9% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DHR shares. Wolfe Research raised Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $163.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.73.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $205.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,729,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,191,280. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.30. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $119.60 and a twelve month high of $207.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.95.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 7,457 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.42, for a total transaction of $1,516,902.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,387 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,763.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William King sold 26,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.09, for a total transaction of $5,371,846.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,937,062.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 498,929 shares of company stock worth $94,446,919. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

