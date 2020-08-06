North American Management Corp Decreases Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

North American Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,786 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of North American Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. North American Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $19,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 88.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter.

USMV stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $63.76. 2,127,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.33. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

