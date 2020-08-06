Norwegian Cruise Line’s (NCLH) Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.34% from the company’s previous close.

NCLH has been the topic of several other reports. SunTrust Banks downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.97.

Shares of NCLH traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.24. The stock had a trading volume of 39,791,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,617,305. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $59.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.25.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1,330.0% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 461.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

