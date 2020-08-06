Novacoin 1-Day Volume Hits $1,131.00 (NVC)

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. One Novacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00002008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin and YoBit. Over the last week, Novacoin has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Novacoin has a market cap of $556,531.32 and $1,131.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Novacoin

Novacoin (CRYPTO:NVC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. The official website for Novacoin is novacoin.org. Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Novacoin Coin Trading

Novacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Novacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Novacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

