Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Price Target Increased to $61.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $54.00 to $61.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NUS. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $35.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

NYSE NUS opened at $47.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.25. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52-week low of $12.31 and a 52-week high of $48.61.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.25. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 17.91%. On average, analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, insider Joseph Y. Chang sold 34,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $1,399,149.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,882 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,658.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 823.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 35.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

