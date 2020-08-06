Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) PT Raised to $49.00 at Deutsche Bank

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $35.00 to $49.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on NUS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.63.

Shares of NYSE NUS opened at $47.30 on Thursday. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52-week low of $12.31 and a 52-week high of $48.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.69 and a 200-day moving average of $32.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.25. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 17.91%. Equities research analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, insider Joseph Y. Chang sold 34,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $1,399,149.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,658.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUS. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 823.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

