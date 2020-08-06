NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Holdings Increased by New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 72.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,953 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 233.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,013,000 after buying an additional 5,554 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,269 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,003 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,541 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $453.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,317,514. The company has a quick ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $278.68 billion, a PE ratio of 84.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.35. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $147.39 and a 12 month high of $449.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $398.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $312.92.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.08, for a total value of $17,454,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 12,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.60, for a total transaction of $5,147,875.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,140,304.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 263,430 shares of company stock valued at $98,818,407 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NVDA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $340.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $305.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, BofA Securities lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.89.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

