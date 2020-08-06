NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,678 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,753,245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,269,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,025 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 8.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,400,154 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,473,368,000 after acquiring an additional 743,155 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 6.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,756,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,308,281,000 after acquiring an additional 505,125 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in NVIDIA by 16.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,207,761 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,636,366,000 after acquiring an additional 897,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 6.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,740,202 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,513,118,000 after acquiring an additional 364,732 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.27, for a total value of $230,383.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,918,556.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.97, for a total value of $393,437.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,834,748.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 263,430 shares of company stock worth $98,818,407 in the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on NVDA. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum raised their price target on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on NVIDIA from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on NVIDIA from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.89.

Shares of NVDA traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $453.42. 6,096,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,687,426. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $400.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $313.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 10.29 and a quick ratio of 9.70. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $147.39 and a twelve month high of $454.87. The company has a market capitalization of $278.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.75, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.35.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 28.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

