Nxt (NXT) Market Capitalization Tops $13.76 Million

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. Nxt has a total market cap of $13.76 million and $1.15 million worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nxt coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0138 or 0.00000118 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Nxt has traded up 16.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00023142 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00014334 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00011620 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001232 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 134% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00024257 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00011639 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005046 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000166 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Nxt Coin Profile

Nxt (NXT) is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nxt’s official website is www.jelurida.com/nxt. Nxt’s official message board is nxtforum.org.

Nxt Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nxt should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase.

